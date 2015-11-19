Preview: Grambling State at Memphis

After missing the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time in five years, Memphis came up short in its first true challenge of 2015-16. Two days after a hard-fought loss against No. 8 Oklahoma, the Tigers aim for a smooth bounce-back effort against visiting Grambling State on Thursday.

Memphis sailed past Southern Miss in its opener but absorbed an 84-78 loss to the Sooners despite leading with 1 1/2 minutes left. Freshman forward Dedric Lawson scored 22 points and also had 15 rebounds and three blocks for coach Josh Pastner’s team. “I loved how we played and I love this team. I‘m excited about this team,” Pastner told reporters. “We can continue to get better the more we have game experience and the more that we get on the floor. Tiger Nation is going to fall in love with this team, because of how hard they play.” Grambling State likely will have its hands full with Memphis after taking a beating against Ohio State on Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE (1-2): Grambling State, which went 2-27 last season with no conference victories, absorbed an 82-55 pounding versus the Buckeyes, prompting a reporter to ask coach Shawn Walker why he’d want to challenge his players with such a tough schedule. “You’re always 40 minutes away from being the biggest story in college basketball,” said Walker, whose team had more fouls (23) and turnovers (21) than baskets (17) against Ohio State. Nigel Ribeiro, a 5-10 freshman guard, averages a team-high 10.7 points for the Tigers.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (1-1): Markel Crawford complemented Lawson by scoring 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting against Oklahoma, but the team’s other guards struggled badly. Ricky Tarrant and Avery Woodson shot a combined 6-of-21, while the reserve members of the backcourt were 0-of-4. Senior forward Shaq Goodwin has collected 16 rebounds and eight blocks in the first two games, but he is looking to recover from a 2-for-9 showing from the field (and 3-of-7 from the line) against Oklahoma.

TIP-INS

1. Woodson is 6-for-11 from 3-point range this season. The rest of the Tigers are 3-of-33.

2. Memphis has forced 36 turnovers in its first two games. Grambling State is averaging 15 turnovers per game.

3. No Tigers player has seen more than 30 minutes in either of the first two contests.

PREDICTION: Memphis 67, Grambling State 49