Preview: Grambling State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts offensively challenged Grambling State on Wednesday night. The Fighting Irish come in off a bitter 75-74 loss to Providence on Sunday in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament in Uncasville, Conn. They figure to take their frustrations out on a Grambling State team that ranks dead last in the nation in scoring with an average of 42.8 points per game.

Notre Dame blew an eight-point lead in the final 5:22 against Providence, bringing back some bad memories of last season when the Fighting Irish had nine single-digit losses in ACC play alone, including one in overtime and two others by two points. “We were up going down the stretch and gotta keep the lead,” guard Jerian Grant told the South Bend Tribune. “We gotta get a stop when we need it. We were right there.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE (1-3): The Tigers, whose only win was over Lyons College, 55-49, are shooting just 35 percent from the floor for the season and averaging seven assists per game. They come in off an 88-46 loss at Ball State on Monday night and have also had a pair of 52-point losses at Purdue (82-30) and George Washington (92-40). Guard A‘Torri Shine, a preseason all-SWAC pick, leads the team in scoring (10.3) and has connected on 5-of-12 3-pointers.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (4-1): The return of Grant, who was suspended last December for “an academic issue,” has been key for the Fighting Irish. He is averaging a team-best 18 points and 7.4 assists per game. Zach Auguste, a 6-foot-10 forward, ranks second in scoring (17.2) while 6-5 swingman Pat Connaughton is averaging 13.8 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame has shot 50 percent or better in all five games and ranks third nationally in field goal percentage (57.3).

2. Grant has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and has scored 20 or more points 16 times during his career.

3. The Fighting Irish are shooting 39.6 percent from 3-point range and average 8.4 made 3-pointers per game.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 101, Grambling State 48