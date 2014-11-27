(Updated: DELETES extraneous info in para 2)

Notre Dame 81, Grambling State 54: Demetrius Jackson scored 17 points and had four assists as the host Fighting Irish cruised to an easy win over the Tigers.

Jerian Grant finished with 13 points and eight assists, Zach Auguste had 12 points and six rebounds and Pat Connaughton added 10 points for Notre Dame (5-1). The hot-shooting Fighting Irish shot 62.2 percent from the floor, including 12-of-27 from 3-point range.

A‘Torri Shine scored a game-high 21 points and had five rebounds to lead Grambling State (1-4). Freshman Mark Gary added 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds and Chase Cormier chipped in with 10 points for the Tigers, who finished with just five assists.

Grambling State, which had suffered a pair of 52-point losses to Purdue and George Washington and most recently a 88-46 setback at Ball State on Monday, trailed just 44-30 at halftime despite the fact the Fighting Irish shot a blistering 69.6 percent (16-of-23) from the floor, including 7-of-14 3-pointers. Notre Dame used a 20-6 run that featured 3-pointers by Jackson and V.J. Beacham to build a 30-16 advantage and led by as many 20 points before the Tigers, who held a 18-10 rebounding edge, chipped the lead down to 14.

A three-point play by Shine cut Notre Dame’s advantage to 44-35, but the Fighting Irish clamped down after that and pulled out to a 66-44 lead midway through the second half. Grambling State never got closer than 16 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Notre Dame finished with a 7-0 edge in blocks. ... The Fighting Irish have shot 50 percent or better in all six games this season. ... The teams combined for 14 turnovers, with Grambling State finishing with just six.