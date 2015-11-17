Preview: Grambling State at Ohio State

Ohio State hosts Grambling State for the first time in program history in the campus round of the College Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Tuesday. The Buckeyes began life without D‘Angelo Russell, who was picked second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2015 NBA Draft, with a 76-54 win over Mount St. Mary’s to hand coach Thad Matta his 300th victory at Ohio State.

“I‘m very fortunate to have the opportunity to coach here at Ohio State especially for 12 years,” Matta told reporters. “You guys know better than I do that they don’t keep us around here very often.” The Buckeyes have won 60 consecutive nonconference home games against unranked opponents and are 107-10 at Value City Arena overall since the beginning of the 2009-10 season. Ohio State brought in a top-10 recruiting class that’s headlined by point guard JaQuan Lyles and center Daniel Giddens and they will get a chance to ease into the collegiate game with a favorable schedule that doesn’t feature a current ranked team until December. Grambling State bounced back from a 61-53 season-opening loss to East Carolina by using a 38-0 run to crush Mid-Atlantic Christian 85-26 on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE (1-1): Ervin Mitchell came off the bench to score a game-high 16 points and fellow reserve Velario Altheimer grabbed 14 rebounds in the win over Mid-Atlantic Christian. Carlton Lowe and Arnold Richmond added nine points apiece as the Tigers’ bench players scored 57 of their 85 points against the Mustangs. Junior-college transfer Michael Bethea Jr. leads the Tigers in field goals made (10), points (28) and steals (seven).

ABOUT OHIO STATE (1-0): Jae‘Sean Tate led the way with a team-high 21 points and Marc Loving added 15 points and 11 rebounds to record his first career double-double in the win over Mount St, Mary‘s. Lyles contributed 12 points, six rebounds and three assists while Giddens produced 11 points and six rebounds in their collegiate debuts. “I‘m not going to lie. I was nervous,” Giddens told reporters. “Individually, I just have to build on what I did today and make this season a successful one.”

TIP-INS

1. Matta has compiled a 300-94 record at Ohio State.

2. The Buckeyes haven’t lost at home to an unranked nonconference foe since Dec. 27, 2008.

3. Bethea Jr. is 8-for-14 from 3-point range in his first two games.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 85, Grambling State 49