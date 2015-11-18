Ohio State 82, Grambling State 55

Ohio State posted its 61st consecutive nonconference win against an unranked opponent, destroying Grambling State 82-55 Tuesday night at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Guard Kam Williams scored 22 points, one short of his career high, to lead the unranked Buckeyes to their second straight blowout to begin the season. The sophomore made nine of 12 shots from the field and added five rebounds.

Williams scored eight consecutive points during one stretch in the second half with two 3-pointers and a jumper.

Forwards Keita Bates-Diop and Marc Loving each finished with 14 points for Ohio State (2-0). Bates-Diop collected a team-high eight of the Buckeyes’ 35 rebounds.

Ohio State dominated from start to finish in its first meeting with Grambling (1-2) and led by as many as 37 points with 9:22 left after a 3-pointer by freshman guard Austin Grandstaff.

The Buckeyes made 30 of 51 shots from the field (58.8 percent) but only 11 of 24 free throws. Grambling shot just 34 percent (16 of 47) from the field and had 21 turnovers.

Guard Remond Brown led the Tigers with 12 points. Guards Nigel Ribeiro and Ervin Mitchell added 10 points apiece.

The Buckeyes cruised to a 44-20 lead at halftime behind 12 points from Bates-Diop and 10 each from Loving and Williams.

Ohio State shot 53.6 percent from the field in the first half and forced 13 Grambling turnovers but made only nine of 17 free throws.