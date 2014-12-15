Preview: Grambling State at Oregon State

Questions remain about Oregon State’s depth and scoring potential, but the Beavers are showing definite progress under first-year coach Wayne Tinkle. The team heads into Monday’s home game against Grambling State riding a three-game win streak following Saturday’s impressive 59-49 win over Mississippi State. Tinkle’s squad is leaning on its stellar defense to hold opponents to 56.5 points per game on 34.7 percent shooting.

The Beavers will look to avoid a letdown against Grambling State, which is playing for the first time since ending a four-game losing streak with a 74-64 win over Selma on Dec. 6. Guard Gary Payton II leads the Beavers in scoring (13.9), rebounding (9.4) and steals (17) while showing the ability to take over games at times. Forward Olaf Schaftenaar, a 6-10 junior, has been battling a hip flexor injury but doesn’t expect to miss Monday’s contest.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE (2-5): Guard A’Torri Shine averages a team-high 14.1 points on 49.3 percent shooting for the Tigers, who are three wins shy of reaching their win total from last season. The team opened with a 52-point loss at George Washington before defeating Lyon College and losing to Purdue, Ball State, Notre Dame and Air Force by an average of 36.5 points. Forward Mark Gray averages a team-high 5.7 rebounds for the Tigers, who are shooting 35.6 percent as a team and averaging 47.6 points.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (6-2): Six Beavers average at least 7.1 points, including forward Jarmal Reid, who recorded 13 points and three rebounds in the win over Mississippi State. “Jarmal, I think he’s starting to understand what the coaching staff wants and what we mean by what we want,” Tinkle told The Oregonian. “He’s tough.” Guard Langston Morris-Walker has scored in double figures in seven of eight games for the Beavers, who are looking to build on their first win over an SEC opponent since 2005.

TIP-INS

1. The Beavers have scored first in all eight games and are 4-0 when leading at halftime.

2. Oregon State is facing its second opponent from the Southwestern Athletic Conference after beating Mississippi Valley State 74-50 on Dec. 3.

3. Beavers F Daniel Gomis has started the last three games after opening the season as a reserve.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 73, Grambling State 49