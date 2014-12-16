Oregon State 71, Grambling State 43: Victor Robbins scored a career-high 22 points while Gary Payton II filled the box score with 10 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals as the Beavers routed the visiting Tigers for their fourth straight victory.

Malcolm Duvivier added 16 points for Oregon State (7-2), which forced 26 turnovers and held Grambling State to nine field goals on 28.1 percent shooting. Payton recorded an assist with just under three minutes left to join his father as the only two players in school history to record a triple-double.

Mark Gray led Grambling State (2-6) with 14 points while Richard Freeman added 10. The Tigers, who came in averaging a NCAA-worst 47.6 points, trailed 41-9 at the break after failing to score in the final 8:51 of the first half.

Oregon State made six of its first eight 3-point attempts and led 28-9 with 7:34 remaining in the opening period. Robbins was 7-of-10 shooting and made a career-high three 3-pointers for the Beavers, who were 8-of-19 from beyond the arc after entering the contest ranked last in the Pac-12 in 3-point field goal percentage.

Payton was one assist shy of a triple-double when he was pulled midway through the second half, but coach Wayne Tinkle reinserted the junior guard into the game three minutes later. Payton, who has scored in double figures in eight straight games, quickly exited the contest after recording the assist on a basket by Robbins.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jarmal Reid chipped in eight points for the Beavers, who improved to 6-0 when holding their opponents to less than 60 points. … The nine points scored by Grambling in the opening period marked the lowest point total by an Oregon State opponent in a half since the shot clock was introduced in 1985. … Grambling State G A’Torri Shine, who came in averaging a team-high 14.1 points, was held scoreless on 0-of-3 shooting.