Preview: Grambling State at Purdue

Purdue closes out a three-game, season-opening homestand Thursday when it hosts Grambling State. The Boilermakers are off to a 2-0 start for the ninth time in 10 years under Matt Painter with wins over Samford (80-40) and IUPUI (77-57). This is the Boilermakers final tune-up before facing Kansas State on Monday in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Purdue is allowing an average of just 48.5 points per game which is the second-fewest allowed through two games since records were kept at the school starting in 1951-52. Still, head coach Matt Painter believes his team must improve defensively against an athletic Grambling State team that is guard-heavy and will likely spread the court to create driving lanes to he basket. “Once people start driving and get deep on penetration, sometimes it’s hard to recover,” Painter said. “We have to do a better job of having pride and keeping the ball in front of us.”

TIME: 7 p.m. ET.

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE (1-1): The Tigers bounced back from a season-opening 92-40 shellacking at George Washington to defeat Lyons College, an NAIA school, 55-49, and present head coach Shawn Walker his first win at the school. The Tigers are coming off a dismal 5-24 season and were picked to finish last in the SWAC in the conference’s preseason poll of coaches and sports information directors. Guard A‘Torri Shine, a preseason second-team all-SWAC choice, leads the team in scoring (12.5) and had 14 points and six rebounds in the win over Lyons.

ABOUT PURDUE (2-0): Forward Vince Edwards was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week after averaging 19.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in the first two games while also shooting 69.6 percent (16-of-23) from the floor. The Boilermakers are led by 7-foot junior center A.J. Hammons, who averaged 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds last season and has already blocked eight shots in two games this season. Jon Octeus, a graduate transfer who averaged 13.4 points and 4.7 rebounds last season at Colorado State, has taken over starting point-guard duties.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue has won 10 straight games against nonconference opponents at Mackey Arena by an average of 18.9 points per game.

2. Painter is 32-1 in November home games at Purdue with the lone loss coming in 2012 to Bucknell, 70-65.

3. Purdue is shooting 44.7 percent (17-of-38) from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Purdue 88, Grambling State 37