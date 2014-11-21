(Updated: CHANGES wording to 12 different Boilermakers scored in Para 2)

Purdue 82, Grambling State 30: Freshman center Isaac Haas scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Boilermakers cruised to their 11th straight home victory.

Rapheal Davis and Dakota Mathias each added nine points for Purdue (3-0), which forced 27 turnovers and finished with a 41-4 edge in points off turnovers. A.J. Hammons finished with six points, seven rebounds and two blocks in limited action as 12 different Boilermakers scored in the contest.

A‘Torri Shine scored 11 points, including 3-of-5 3-pointers, for Grambling State (1-2), which finished just 5-24 last season. Forward Richard Freeman failed to scored but did grab a game-high eight rebounds for the Tigers, who shot 26.8 percent and finished with just four assists.

Purdue, which had allowed an average of just 48.5 points in its first two games, jumped out to 10-0 lead and led 28-5 after 13 minutes as Grambling State connected on just two of its first 12 shots while also turning the ball over 11 times during that span. The Tigers ended the half with a 10-9 run capped by a 3-pointer by Shine to make it 37-15 at halftime.

After Chase Cormier scored on a layup to open the second half and cut Purdue’s lead to 20 points, the Boilermakers answered with an 11-0 run to squash any Grambling State comeback hopes. The Boilermakers extended their lead to 63-23 on a pair of Bryson Scott free throws with 7:16 to go, holding the Tigers without a point for almost six minutes during one stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue finished with a 44-12 edge in points in the paint. ... The Boilermakers return to action on Monday when they face Kansas State in the first round of Maui Invitational. ... Coach Matt Painter improved to 33-1 in November home game at Purdue with the lone loss coming in 2012 to Bucknell, 70-65.