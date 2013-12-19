Preview: Grambling State at Texas Christian

Grambling State and host Texas Christian enter Thursday’s meeting off wins, but the reaction to those victories have been polar opposites. Horned Frogs coach Trent Johnson was not happy about his team’s lethargic win or an offense that averages just 66.4 points. “We’re not talented enough to not play and compete at a fever pitch every time out,” Johnson said. “I‘m really disappointed. Our fans deserve to see a better brand of basketball than what we’ve played so far this year.”

The Tigers, meanwhile, celebrated their first win since March 2012, ending a 32-game losing streak with an 83-75 victory against NAIA foe Central Baptist. “I‘m excited for our players this year because now you can move forward and have something to build on,” second-year coach Joseph Price said. “We finally have something positive going on. We’re starting to reap the benefits of all our hard work.” It was a bright spot for a team that started the week ranked last in the country in points allowed, scoring margin, field-goal percentage (35 percent) and shooting defense (56.2 percent).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox College Sports

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE (1-4): A‘Torri Shine leads the Tigers with 20.2 points and Remond Brown adds 11.8 points. Chandler Thomas chips in 8.2 points and 6.6 rebounds as the Tigers are minus-11 on the boards this season. The Tigers, who have never beaten TCU, allowed an average of 101 points in road losses at DePaul, Marquette, Missouri State and Arizona State.

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (6-3): Kyan Anderson leads the Horned Frogs, who have won six of their past seven contests, with 13.9 points on 50.7 percent shooting. Amric Fields is shooting 56.8 percent and averaging 12.8 points in four games after returning from a knee injury that forced him to miss most of last season. Jarvis Ray also adds 12.8 points and 6-10 freshman center Karviar Shepherd adds 7.7 points and 9.3 rebounds, which is second in the Big 12.

TIP-INS

1. The Horned Frogs have averaged 95.5 points in 10 wins against Grambling State.

2. The Tigers haven’t won back-to-back games since the 2011 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

3. Shepherd recorded his first career double-double - and TCU’s first since Dec. 22, 2012 - with 11 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday’s 57-48 victory against Texas-Pan American.

PREDICTION: TCU 88, Grambling State 62