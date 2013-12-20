FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Christian 98, Grambling State 75
December 20, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

Texas Christian 98, Grambling State 75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Texas Christian 98, Grambling State 75: Kyan Anderson scored 27 points as the host Horned Frogs cruised by the Tigers.

Freshman guard Michael Williams had a career-high 14 points and six assists in his first start for Texas Christian (7-3) and freshman center Karviar Shepherd added a career-high 12 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Parrish contributed 11 points for the Horned Frogs, who shot 53.4 percent from the field.

Antwan Scott led Grambling State (1-5) with 20 points and seven rebounds. A‘Torri Shine added 16 points while Terry Rose had 15 points off the bench.

Anderson started the game 7-of-9 from the floor and scored 17 straight points for TCU in the first half. Jarvis Ray’s fast-break dunk - off Anderson’s steal - snapped his scoring spree and put the Horned Frogs ahead 31-18 with just over seven minutes left in the first half.

TCU led 45-31 at the break and used a 15-6 run out of the half to open a 23-point lead. Williams hit one of his three 3-pointers during the run and Parrish ended it with another 3.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers have allowed an average of 100.4 points in their five losses. ... This was the most points scored by TCU since a 102-97 overtime win against UNLV on Feb. 14, 2012. ... Anderson (21) had more points than Grambling State (20) with 5:49 left in the first half.

