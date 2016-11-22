Preview: Grambling State at Virginia

Virginia once again is playing tight, suffocating defense and the No. 7 Cavaliers look to hold the opponent under 40 points for the third straight game when they host Grambling State in Tuesday's nonconference affair. Virginia's latest strong defensive showing came in Sunday's 62-38 victory over Yale when it limited the Bulldogs to 33.3 percent shooting from the field.

The Cavaliers are allowing an average of 40.3 points and 31 percent shooting in their three victories and freshman forward Mamadi Diakite indicated that the squad takes a lot of pride in the low opposition point totals. "We just came out to play defense," Diakite said after the win over Yale. "That is who we are really. We play defense and we try to wear the other team down and make sure to win the game." Virginia is scoring 70 points per game but it remains to be seen how last week's dismissal of junior forward Austin Nichols will affect the team. The Memphis transfer was suspended for the opener and scored 11 points in the Cavaliers' second game before coach Tony Bennett booted him from the squad for not meeting team standards.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE (1-2): The Tigers are averaging just 56.7 points per game and have yet to hit 60 on the scoreboard. Grambling dropped a 71-54 decision to Providence on Saturday when junior forward Averyl Ugba had his best outing of the season with 14 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Ervin Mitchell is averaging a team-leading 13.3 points and senior guard Remond Brown is averaging 11.7 points and a team-best 2.3 steals.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (3-0): Junior guard Marial Shayok is performing well of the bench and leads the Cavaliers in scoring at 12.7 per game despite averaging just 19.3 minutes. "I think Marial obviously brings a scoring punch," Bennett said after Shayok scored a season-best 15 points against Yale. "He's a hard-playing defender and offensively, he's aggressive. I like that. You could easily start a number of guys with this group, but Marial has really done a good job and brought some life when we needed it." Senior point guard London Perrantes is just 4-of-16 from 3-point range but has 13 assists against two turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia won the lone previous meeting 112-67 on Dec. 30, 2001.

2. Cavaliers junior F Isaiah Wilkins matched his career high with nine rebounds against Yale and is averaging a team-best seven per game.

3. The Tigers are shooting just 30.6 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Virginia 73, Grambling State 41