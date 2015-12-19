Preview: Grambling State at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech hosts Grambling State on Saturday with a chance to extend its win streak to a season-high four games. Grambling State is in the midst of a three-game slides as the two teams prepare to meet for the first time.

The Hokies shouldn’t have much trouble keeping their winning streak alive against a Grambling State team that is projected to finish in the basement of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. While Virginia Tech’s offense is producing nearly 80 points per game, the Tigers are averaging 61.5 points. Part of the problem for Grambling State is that it averages 15.6 turnovers per game. With four Hokies players averaging double figures and Grambling State’s third-best scorer Ervin Mitchell (8.2 points per game) sidelined for the last four contests, the only question is how lopsided this contest might get.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE (2-8): Nigel Ribeiro leads the team with an average of 13.3 points and 2.7 assists. Remond Brown is averaging 10.3 points and a team-high 5.6 rebounds. The Tigers are shooting 26.8 percent from 3-point range, with Brown 3-for-22 from beyond the arc.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (7-3): Zach LeDay leads the team with averages of 15.5 points and 9.4 rebounds. Justin Bibbs is second nationally with a 3-point shooting percentage of 62.5. Ahmed Hill (8.7 points per game last season) remains out indefinitely with a thigh injury.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. was named ACC Rookie of the Week after recording a combined 24 points and 18 rebounds in victories over Radford and Lamar.

2. Grambling State’s victories have come against Mid-Atlantic Christian 85-26 and Selma 98-53.

3. Virginia Tech is 3-1 all-time against SWAC members.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 83, Grambling State 56