Virginia Tech 87, Grambling State 52

Justin Bibbs scored all but five of his career-high 31 points in the second half as Virginia Tech routed Grambling State 87-52 on Saturday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Bibbs, a sophomore guard, was 7 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 17 points during a 32-9 run to open the second half for Virginia Tech (8-3), which led by as many as 37.

Zach LeDay, a junior forward and the Hokies’ leading scorer and rebounder, did not play in the first half but had 14 points and nine boards.

Virginia Tech redshirt junior guard Seth Allen recorded 13 points and seven rebounds while freshman forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. totaled 11 points and 12 boards.

The Hokies are averaging 82.3 points during their four-game winning streak.

Grambling State (2-9) has dropped four straight and eight of its last 10.

Tigers freshman guard Nigel Riberio scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half and junior guard Remond Brown contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.