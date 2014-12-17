Preview: Grambling State at Washington

Washington isn’t expected to receive much of a challenge when it hosts Grambling State - the lowest-scoring team in the nation - on Wednesday. The No. 16 Huskies, who are one of nine undefeated teams in the nation, are attempting to start 9-0 for the first time since beginning the 2005-06 season with 11 straight victories. Washington was behind Eastern Washington by as many as 14 before rallying for an 81-77 victory on Sunday - it’s third this season when trailing at the half.

”We stayed together,” sophomore point guard Nigel Williams-Goss told the Seattle Times. “... Our competitive nature doesn’t allow us to give up. We’re going to keep fighting until the buzzer sounds. And when you do that and you play 40 minutes, you’re tough to beat.” The Tigers, who average 47 points, are coming off a 71-43 loss to Oregon State on Monday in the first of five straight road games. Grambling State has only beaten NAIA members Lyon College and Selma University.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE (2-6): A‘Torri Shine, a 6-6 senior forward, is the only player scoring in double figures at 12.4 points per game and shoots a respectable 47.3 percent from the floor - well above the team average of 35 percent - and converts 44.8 percent of his 3-point field goals. Mark Gray, a 6-7 junior forward, averages 9.1 points and team-best 5.5 rebounds. The Tigers, who have also lost to Purdue 82-30 and Notre Dame 81-54, visit undefeated TCU on Monday.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (8-0): Williams-Goss runs the show and leads the team in scoring (15.3 points per game) and assists (6.4) while also collecting an average of 5.4 rebounds. The Huskies boast six players who average at least 4.4 rebounds, including junior guard Andrew Andrews (13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds) and 7-0 junior center Robert Upshaw (10.4 points, 6.1 rebounds). Upshaw leads the nation in blocked shots at 4.9 per game.

TIP-INS

1. Washington, which meets No. 15 Oklahoma in Las Vegas on Saturday, owns a plus-3.4 rebounding differential while Grambling is minus-7.0.

2. The Huskies have 948 victories at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, the most among Division I teams at their current arena.

3. Kentucky, Duke, Arizona, Louisville, Virginia - the top five teams in the USA Today Coaches Poll - are also undefeated, along with No. 7 Villanova and Colorado State.

PREDICTION: Washington 71, Grambling State 47