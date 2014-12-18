FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington 86, Grambling State 38
December 18, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Washington 86, Grambling State 38

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS to 51-30 in graph 5)

No. 16 Washington 86, Grambling State 38: Shawn Kemp Jr. scored a career-high 21 points as the host Huskies used a 33-3 run in the first half to tame the Tigers.

Robert Upshaw recorded 15 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and four blocks as Washington (9-0) remained one of nine unbeaten teams. Andrew Andrews had 16 points and four steals while Nigel Williams-Goss contributed nine points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Huskies, who assisted on 24-of-32 field goals.

A‘Torri Shine scored 12 points for Grambling (2-7), which shot 23.7 percent from the floor before falling to 0-7 against Division I competition. The Tigers, who are the lowest-scoring team in the nation at 42.8 points per game, didn’t reach 10 points until there was 1:17 left in the first half and trailed 45-13 at the break.

Washington trailed once at 3-2 before unleashing a 15-0 burst - including a pair of Kemp dunks - and after Shine’s 3-pointer, the Huskies scored 18 consecutive points as Grambling didn’t score for more than seven minutes. Upshaw highlighted the second run when he took a feed from Mike Anderson in the lane and threw down a thunderous dunk over Kyle Williams before completing the three-point play.

Shine scored eight points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field in the first half as his teammates went 2-for-16 from the floor, while no Tiger attempted a free throw. Washington, which won the battle of the boards 51-30, extended its lead to 81-30 with 4:49 left before coach Lorenzo Romar began to clear his bench.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Huskies are 9-0 for the first time since they began 2005-06 with 11 straight victories. ... Kentucky, Duke, Arizona, Louisville, Virginia - the top five teams in the USA Today Coaches Poll - are also undefeated, along with No. 7 Villanova, TCU and Colorado State. ... Grambling State has only beaten NAIA members Lyon College and Selma University.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
