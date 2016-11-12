Preview: Grand Canyon at Duke

In its season opener, No. 1 Duke proved to be a deep team - perhaps the deepest in the nation. The Blue Devils routed Marist on Friday and are right back at it Saturday as they host Grand Canyon in a non-league contest.

Duke took the court Friday without three injured freshmen but had no issues in a 94-49 rout. Grayson Allen and Luke Kennard each registered 16 points while freshman Frank Jackson notched 18. "We're a little bit undermanned now, and nobody feels sorry for us because they think we have an excessive number of men," coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "But we just have to keep getting better." Grand Canyon won its lone exhibition game - an 88-85 triumph over Adams State - and was predicted by the WAC coaches to finish second in the league.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT GRAND CANYON (2015: 27-7): The Antelopes improved by 10 wins a season ago and reached the CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament, where they were ousted in the quarterfinals on a basket by Coastal Carolina with 2.2 seconds remaining. Joshua Braun, the team's top scorer from last season (16.5 points) is back, although inside force Grandy Glaze (14 points, 8.8 rebounds) has departed. One bright spot for Grand Canyon in its exhibition contest was its defense as Adams State only shot 23.5 percent.

ABOUT DUKE (1-0): The Blue Devils on Friday were missing first-year players Jayson Tatum (foot), Harry Giles (knee) and Marques Bolden (leg) and likely will be without all three for the forseeable future. Allen, a preseason All-American pick, only shot 3-of-11 in the opener, while fellow upperclassmen Amile Jefferson and Matt Jones combined to go 5-of-13. Duke had no issues on defense, however, as it held Marist to 23.1 percent shooting - including 3-of-25 from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Jones, Allen and Kennard combined to shoot 7-of-16 from 3-point range in the opener.

2. Grand Canyon's coach is former NBA All-Star Dan Majerle.

3. Duke has won 126 straight non-conference home games - the longest active streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: Duke 88, Grand Canyon 67