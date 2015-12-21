Preview: Grand Canyon vs. Houston

Houston, which has won eight of its first nine games, looks to extend a three-game winning streak when it meets upstart Grand Canyon in the third round of the Global Sports Classic at Las Vegas on Monday. The Cougars are off to their best start since the 2007-08 team began 10-1.

Grand Canyon, led by coach Dan Majerle, is turning heads with its surprising start. The Antelopes have won two straight including a stunner at San Diego State, which is regarded as the best win the program’s history. ”They’re 9-2 and have just been killing people,“ Houston coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters about Grand Canyon. ”Winning at San Diego State is pretty good.” Houston, which won the first two rounds of the Classic at home in convincing fashion, looks to get back leading scorer Rob Gray Jr., who missed Saturday’s victory over Eastern Illinois because of an injury.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT GRAND CANYON (9-2): The Antelopes are in their third Division I season and reveling in their latest success. “This is our best victory by far,” Majerle, a former NBA star, told reporters after the 52-45 victory over the Aztecs. “To come in here in this building, where they don’t lose very often, and to beat this team, this is the biggest win that we’ve ever had.” Joshua Brown (14.7 points per game) leads three players in double-figure scoring for the Antelopes, who have surrendered more than 100 points in their losses (Louisville and Omaha).

ABOUT HOUSTON (8-1): Ronnie Johnson, a transfer who started 32 games as a sophomore at Purdue, poured in a season-high 25 points in the Cougars’ 81-65 victory over Eastern Illinois last time out. The Cougars are averaging 85.6 points per game but may not have Gray, who leads the team in scoring at 18.9 points, and had 31 points in an overtime victory against LSU. LeRon Barnes (5.9 points, 6.3 rebounds) also missed Saturday’s game and is also listed as questionable.

TIP-INS

1. Grand Canyon’s Josh Braun and Grandy Glaze were forced to go into the locker room for stitches to their lips late in the game against San Diego State but both returned.

2. Grand Canyon handed San Diego State only its ninth home loss in the last 107 games.

3. Houston’s lone loss of the season came at Rhode Island 67-57 - its only road game.

PREDICTION: Houston 78, Grand Canyon 70