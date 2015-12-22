Grand Canyon 78, Houston 69

Grand Canyon guard DeWayne Russell scored a season-high 20 points Monday night to lead the Antelopes to a 78-69 victory in a semifinal game of the Global Sports Classic at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Antelopes overcame the scoring of Houston guards Galen Robinson Jr. (18 points) and Rob Gray Jr. (17). Gray had only three points in the second half.

Grand Canyon (10-2) advances to the championship on Tuesday night against the winner of the Marshall-Wyoming game that was played late Monday night. Houston (8-2) plays the loser of that game in the third-place game before the title game.

The Antelopes, coached by former NBA player Dan Majerle, have won three of their last four games, which includes a victory at San Diego State on Saturday.

Russell made all four of his free throw attempts in the final 54.3 seconds to secure the lead for Grand Canyon. Fellow guard Joshua Braun added 13 points and made two free throws with 19.3 seconds left.

Grand Canyon shot 50.9 percent from the field, which included a 3-of-4 effort from 3-point range for Braun.

Houston made only 39.1 percent of the field goals, which included senior guards Damyean Dotson (3-of-11) and Ronnie Johnson (0-of-9) struggling the most. Johnson, the former Purdue player, averaged 14 points entering the game.