Preview: Grand Canyon at Indiana

Following a loss on a big stage against a national power, Indiana returns home to take on Dan Majerle’s Grand Canyon squad Saturday. The Hoosiers had won three straight — including a solid 12-point victory over Pittsburgh at home — before dropping a 94-74 decision to No. 4 Louisville in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Indiana was within five points midway through the second half before limping to the finish line as it was outrebounded 52-34.

“I‘m disappointed we weren’t as aware as we needed to be on the block-outs,” head coach Tom Crean said after the loss. “Against SMU, against Pitt, we were in that fight.” Freshman standout James Blackmon Jr. led the way with 18 points for the Hoosiers, recording his ninth straight double-digit scoring effort to begin his college career. Majerle, the former Phoenix Suns star who is tasked with guiding the Division I newcomer Antelopes to greater heights, saw his team fall 67-51 at home against Idaho State on Tuesday.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT GRAND CANYON (4-5): Guard Jerome Garrison was expected to carry the offensive load after producing 16.5 points per game last season, but he struggled out of the gate, going 0-for-5 in a season-opening loss to No. 1 Kentucky and scoring in single digits in three of his first four games overall. The senior has been a bit steadier of late and led the Antelopes with 20 points in the loss to Idaho State, burying 4-of-6 3-pointers. Garrison is shooting 56.1 percent over his last five games after posting a 32.3 percent mark in the first four contests.

ABOUT INDIANA (7-2): Even in defeat against Louisville, the Hoosiers scored more and shot better (47.5 percent) than any other Cardinals opponent this season, continuing an impressive offensive showing thus far. Indiana entered Thursday’s play ranked fourth in the country in scoring (86.8), seventh in 3-point shooting (43.5) and ninth in field-goal percentage (51.8). Although Indiana had 19 turnovers against Louisville, that stands as an aberration for a team that has improved its assist-to-turnover ratio from 331st last season (0.76) to 55th (1.26) in 2014-15.

TIP-INS

1. Hoosiers F Hanner Mosquera-Perea is 14-for-17 from the floor in the past five games.

2. Indiana ranks 18th in the country by hitting an average of 9.2 3-pointers per game, while Grand Canyon is 176th with 6.3 makes.

3. Antelopes G Ryan Majerle, Dan’s nephew, is third on the team in scoring (10) and first in rebounding (4.3).

PREDICTION: Indiana 90, Grand Canyon 67