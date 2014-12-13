Indiana 94, Grand Canyon 66: James Blackmon Jr. scored 18 points to lead the host Hoosiers to a runaway win over the Antelopes.

Troy Williams had 14 points and Hanner Mosquera-Perea added 11 as Indiana (8-2) rebounded from a 20-point loss to No. 4 Louisville at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Nick Zeisloft hit three 3-pointers off the bench and contributed nine points for the Hoosiers, who were 10-of-30 from 3-point distance.

Royce Woolridge scored 18 points and DeWayne Russell had 16 to pace Grand Canyon (4-6), which never led. Joshua Braun helped out with seven points and seven rebounds.

Yogi Ferrell had a pair of 3-pointers in an early 9-2 burst and the Hoosiers led by as many as 14 in the first half before settling for a 42-31 lead at the break. Blackmon scored the first five points of the second half and added a layup moments later to make it 58-39 with 15 minutes left.

The lead hit 20 points for the first time in the next minute and Stanford Robinson made back-to-back layups to cap a 7-0 surge that put Indiana up 69-42 nearing the midway point of the half. The Antelopes never got closer than 22 thereafter as the Hoosiers improved to 57-8 at home since the 2011-12 season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Braun hit Grand Canyon’s first 3-pointer less than five minutes in and the Antelopes’ next make came with 2:13 to go as they finished 2-of-16 from long distance. ... Williams had eight rebounds and Mosquera-Perea and Zeisloft grabbed seven apiece as the Hoosiers posted a 52-35 advantage on the glass. ... Indiana has a week off before taking on No. 19 Butler in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.