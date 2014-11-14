Preview: Grand Canyon at Kentucky

John Calipari again has the market cornered on elite young basketball talent in the country, so much so that the Kentucky coach felt compelled to dismiss remarks by an opposing coach that the Wildcats can hold their own against some NBA teams. While Calipari disputed that notion, there’s little argument that the No. 1-ranked Wildcats will make a strong run at a national championship after losing in the title game to Connecticut last season. Kentucky hosts overmatched Grand Canyon on Friday in its season opener.

While Calipari routinely brings in some of the nation’s top recruiting classes, he has also had to deal with one-and-one departures from his blue-chip signees. That won’t be the case this season, however, because the Wildcats return a boatload of experienced players along with a sensational freshman class that could not only start - but star - at most other schools. Grand Canyon, a member of the Western Athletic Conference in its second season at the Division I level, went 15-15 under former NBA standout Dan Majerle in 2013-14.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT GRAND CANYON (15-15): The Antelopes finished 10-6 in their first season in the WAC and has the making of a top-flight backcourt led by senior guard Jerome Garrison, who earned second-team all-conference honors last season by averaging 16.6 points and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. Washington State transfer Royce Woolridge, a scholastic star in Arizona, averaged 11 points two seasons ago for the Cougars while another transfer, DeWayne Allen, will be eligible in December after averaging 14.4 points at Northern Arizona. Daniel Alexander averaged 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting a team-high 40.8 percent from long range but the 6-9 forward lacks the bulk to contend with Kentucky’s powerful front wall.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (29-11): Sure, the Wildcats lost burly forward Julius Randle and swingman James Young to the NBA, but they are overflowing with talent at every position with the return of the Harrison twins - Aaron and Andrew - in the backcourt along with big men Willie Cauley-Stein, Alex Poythress, Dakari Johnson and Marcus Lee. Aaron Harrison, who buried game-winning 3-pointers in the Elite Eight and Final Four, is the leading returning scorer at 13.7 points while brother Andrew averages 10.9 points and four assists at the point. They will be backed up by freshmen Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis, respectively, but perhaps Calipari’s biggest challenge will be finding enough minutes in a crowded frontcourt that includes two of the top recruits in the country in 6-11 Karl-Anthony Towns and 6-10 Trey Lyles.

TIP-INS

1. Calipari and Rick Pitino are the only coaches to lead three different schools to the Final Four, also accomplishing it at Massachusetts and Memphis.

2. Majerle, in his second season at the school, was a three-time NBA All-Star and spent five seasons an an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns.

3. Kentucky has hit a 3-pointer in 900 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak behind UNLV (908).

PREDICTION: Kentucky 92, Grand Canyon 61