Kentucky 85, Grand Canyon 45
November 15, 2014 / 3:28 AM / 3 years ago

Kentucky 85, Grand Canyon 45

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 1 Kentucky 85, Grand Canyon 45: Andrew Harrison scored the game’s first seven points and finished with 16 as the Wildcats led wire-to-wire in a lopsided season-opening victory.

Freshman Trey Lyles scored 14 points and Willie Cauley-Stein added 12 as the Wildcats improved to 92-19 all-time in season openers, including 6-0 under coach John Calipari. Dakari Johnson contributed a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds as Kentucky held the visitors to 16 points in the first half.

Royce Woolridge, a transfer from Washington State, knocked down all four 3-point attempts en route to a team-high 15 points for the Antelopes (0-1), who kicked off their second season playing Division I. Forward Daniel Alexander chipped in 10 points.

Woolridge scored six points in a row to counter Harrison’s early burst and bring Grand Canyon within 10-6, but it was all Kentucky from there. Lyles scored five straight points to push the lead to 19-6 and the Wildcats steadily pulled away, opening a 29-point lead before heading to the locker room ahead 43-16.

Seven players scored at least seven points for Kentucky, which forced 21 turnovers and blocked 10 shots. The Antelopes hit 7-of-15 3-pointers but shot just 31.3 percent overall.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wildcats extended their streak with at least one 3-pointer to 900 games, the second-longest active string in the nation. ... G Jerome Garrison, Grand Canyon’s leading scorer last season at 16.6 points per game, missed all five shots from the floor and finished with two points. ... Wildcats freshman C Karl-Anthony Towns, one of the nation’s top recruits, had eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

