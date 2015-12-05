Preview: Grand Canyon at Louisville

Louisville coach Rick Pitino did not try to hide the pain he felt from his team’s 71-67 loss at Michigan State on Wednesday in a battle of undefeated college basketball powerhouses. The 22nd-ranked Cardinals will attempt to bounce back at home on Saturday when they face their third straight unbeaten opponent in Grand Canyon.

Pitino notched his 700th career win in last Saturday’s 77-57 victory over then-undefeated Saint Louis to win the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational to move to 5-0, but Louisville was unable to hold a 13-point first-half lead in East Lansing four days later as the third-ranked Spartans rallied. “All losses are difficult, but losing that one was even more difficult. We showed our inexperience on defense by losing coverage of the 3-point line. … This team has enormous upside, but it will take time and patience,” Pitino wrote in his blog following the loss. The Antelopes enter the weekend as one of 18 undefeated teams in the country and appear poised to make their move in the Western Athletic Conference this year under third-year coach (and former NBA player) Dan Majerle. Grand Canyon completed its season-opening six-game homestand on Thursday, recording a 75-72 decision over Central Michigan (Majerle’s alma mater).

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GRAND CANYON (6-0): The Antelopes managed to defeat the Chippewas despite a combined 2-of-15 shooting effort from Joshua Braun (16 points, 6.5 rebounds) and DeWayne Russell (9.7 points, 5.5 assists, 2.2 steals) – guards Majerle identified as his two best players. Gerard Martin, who drained five 3-pointers and led Grand Canyon with a career-high 17 points versus Central Michigan, is 8-of-15 beyond the arc this season. Saint Louis transfer Grandy Glaze (12.3 points, 9.2 boards in 21.5 minutes) ranks second in the WAC in rebounding for a team that has won the battle on the glass in every game so far.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (5-1): The coaching staff identified 20 blown defensive assignments against Michigan State and Pitino noted in his blog that his team went 0-for-8 on challenged shots on Wednesday, dropping to 1-for-20 on the season. “One of the things you need on the road, and you need it at home, too, is communication on the defensive end, and I thought we didn’t do a great job of communicating in that stretch,” assistant coach Ralph Willard told reporters following the loss. Graduate transfers Damion Lee (18.3 points) and Trey Lewis (13.8) combined for 44 of the team’s 67 points in the defeat and are Louisville’s only two Cardinals that average more than nine points.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville ranks first in the country in scoring defense (54.5), second in scoring margin (plus-27.3), fourth in rebounding margin (plus-16.2) and is tied for fourth in field-goal percentage defense (34.2).

2. Grand Canyon leads the WAC in field-goal percentage defense (37.5), 3-point field-goal percentage defense (.283) and scoring defense (62.2 points).

3. After holding their first four opponents to a combined 23-for-81 beyond the arc, the Cardinals have allowed their last two foes to shoot 17-for-39 from the 3-point line.

PREDICTION: Louisville 86, Grand Canyon 68