No. 24 Louisville 111, Grand Canyon 63

Louisville rebounded from its hard-fought loss at Michigan State with a 111-63 blowout win over Grand Canyon University at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Grand Canyon, coached by former NBA star Dan Majerle, is a former Division II program that is now D-1 but won’t be NCAA Tournament-eligible until 2017-18.

Louisville’s Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino has said multiple times that his team’s newcomers -- graduate school transfers, forward Damion Lee (Drexel) and guard Trey Lewis (Cleveland State), plus freshmen Deng Adel, forward Ray Spalding and guard Donovan Mitchell -- are the “best recruiting class in college basketball.”

Adel will remain sidelined for another week or so with a sprained MCL, but Louisville’s influx of new talent -- along with quantum leaps forward by sophomores guard Quentin Snider and center Chinanu Onuaku -- has allowed the Cardinals to get out of the games impressively this year.

The Cardinals (6-1) broke out to a 61-30 lead at the intermission and then cruised home to victory over the Antelopes (6-1. The Cardinals shot 38 of 70 from the field (54.3 percent) and placed five players in double figures: Lee (24 points), Lewis (16), Mitchell (13), Snider (12) and Onuaku (10 points).

Guard Joshua Braun was the Lone Grand Canyon player in double figures with 15 points.

Next up for the Cardinals is a Saturday afternoon home game at the KFC Yum! Center against Eastern Michigan.