Preview: Grand Canyon at Utah

After dominating inferior competition in its first two contests, Utah faces an endurance challenge when it begins a stretch of three games over three days by hosting Grand Canyon on Thursday. The Utes, who also host Lamar on Friday and Savannah State on Saturday as part of the Global Sports Hoops Showcase, averaged 111 points in two victories. The game will feature two former NBA standouts who have gone on to the coaching ranks in Utah’s Larry Krystkowiak and Dan Majerle of Grand Canyon.

Utah shot 62.1 percent from the field – 40 percent from 3-point range – combined in wins over Evergreen State and UC Davis. Four players average at least 14 points for the Utes, who finished 15-18 last season – their second in the Pac-12. Grand Canyon, which lost at Utah 72-48 three years ago in their only previous meeting, beat Western New Mexico 91-41 on Saturday after dropping its first two games.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT GRAND CANYON (1-2): The Antelopes are beginning the transitional process to Division I status as member of the Western Athletic Conference. Majerle, who played 14 years in the NBA, started his first season at the helm for Grand Canyon with losses to Loyola Marymount (78-75) and San Diego (70-59). Senior guard Demetrius Walker averages 19 points to lead the Antelopes and 6-9 senior center Killian Larson has contributed 16.7 points and 12.7 rebounds while shooting 67.9 percent from the field.

ABOUT UTAH (2-0): The Utes return two of their top five scorers from last season’s team and both are off to strong starts. Sophomore guard Brandon Taylor is averaging 18.5 points and sophomore forward Jordan Loveridge has a pair of double-doubles while contributing 17.5 points and 14 rebounds per contest. Utah’s lineup will have more size soon as 7-0 center Dallin Bachynski began practicing after missing the first two games with an ankle injury and 6-11 Marko Kovacevic (fractured wrist) could return in a few weeks.

TIP-INS

1. Junior college transfer 6-5 G Delon Wright from Utah is averaging 14 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.5 steals.

2. Majerle was an assistant coach for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns from 2008-13.

3. The Utes are 545-145 all time at its current home court, the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

PREDICTION: Utah 82, Grand Canyon 58