Utah 79, Grand Canyon 54: Delon Wright made all eight shots from the field to score a game-high 17 points and dished out four assists as the Utes pulled away from the visiting Antelopes.

Jordan Loveridge registered his third consecutive double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds for Utah (3-0), which averaged 111 points its first two games. Parker Van Dyke chipped in with 12 points off the bench and Renan Lenz had six points and four blocks for the Utes.

Demetrius Walker led the way with 16 points for Grand Canyon (1-3), which is in its first season of transition to Division I status. Jerome Garrison added 12 points for the Antelopes, who were only 3-of-21 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Utah scored the game’s first 11 points and responded to a Grand Canyon comeback with another 11-0 surge, capped by two Dakarai Tucker 3-pointers, to take a 30-12 advantage. Wright was 7-of-7 from the field in the first half and Loveridge had eight points and 10 rebounds as Utah led 37-20 at intermission.

Killian Larson scored his first four points of the game to help the Antelopes pull within 40-28 early in the second half before Utah opened it up again. Jeremy Olsen scored the first five as the Utes recorded 13 of the next 15 points to push the lead to 53-30 and were never seriously challenged from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah also hosts Lamar on Friday and Savannah State on Saturday as part of the three-day Global Sports Hoops Showcase. … The game featured two former NBA players who have moved on to the college coaching ranks in Utah’s Larry Krystkowiak and Dan Majerle of Grand Canyon. … Utes 7-0 C Dallin Bachynski returned to the lineup after missing the first two with an ankle injury and contributed five points and 10 rebounds.