Preview: Green Bay at Georgia Tech

A non-conference victory in November may not resonate as the season unfolds, but Georgia Tech hopes Monday’s narrow win over Tennessee shows it has the mentality to win the types of games it lost so frequently a season ago. The Yellow Jackets host Green Bay on Thursday in the NIT Season Tipoff after downing the Volunteers 69-67, getting a career-best 23 points from transfer Nick Jacobs to boost a program that lost 13 ACC games by seven points or less in 2014-15.

“You need to build on ways to win games and figure out ways to win games, and our team (Monday) figured that out,” Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory told reporters after the Yellow Jackets made just 2-of-19 3-point attempts. Forward Charles Mitchell has posted double-doubles in his first two games, while Marcus Georges-Hunt has scored 17 points in each contest. The Phoenix hit the court at 6 a.m. ET Tuesday as part of the annual 24-hour season tipoff marathon and were shredded for 103 points in a 13-point loss at East Tennessee State, the most points allowed by Green Bay since 2004. Forward Kenneth Lowe enjoyed the early start, scoring a career-high 23 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GREEN BAY (0-2): Despite losing more than 63 percent of their scoring from last season, the Phoenix have taken to new coach Linc Darner’s wide-open offensive style, averaging 89.5 points through two games. The Phoenix opened the season with a 93-89 overtime loss at Stanford on Friday as guard Carrington Love scored a career-high 32 points; he added 22 points in Tuesday’s defeat. Green Bay has recorded 23 steals in two games, but opponents are shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (2-0): Post players Jacobs, Mitchell, James White and Ben Lammers have combined to shoot 68.3 percent from the field, giving the Yellow Jackets plenty of balance to go with an experienced backcourt. Jacobs, an Alabama transfer, averages a team-best 17.5 points, one of two newcomers averaging double-figures in scoring – Adam Smith from Virginia Tech is averaging 11 points. Georgia Tech averaged 63.6 points in its first four seasons under Gregory, but opened the season with 116 points in a blowout of Cornell.

TIP-INS

1. Georges-Hunt is the only Georgia Tech starter who began his career at the school, joining G Josh Heath (South Florida), Jacobs (Alabama), White (Arkansas Little-Rock) and Mitchell (Maryland).

2. Green Bay G Jordan Fouse is averaging 8.5 points and 12 rebounds per game, leading the team in assists (10) and steals (seven).

3. The Yellow Jackets blocked 12 shots against Tennessee and recorded 10 steals; Georgia Tech did not total more than 13 combined blocks and steals in a game last season.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 84, Green Bay 68