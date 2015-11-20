FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia Tech 107, Wisconsin-Green Bay 77
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 20, 2015 / 2:18 AM / 2 years ago

Georgia Tech 107, Wisconsin-Green Bay 77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Forward Charles Mitchell posted his third straight double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech to a 107-77 win over Wisconsin-Green Bay in the NIT Preseason Tipoff on Thursday night in Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0) also got 14 points from guard Adam Smith, 14 from forward Quinton Stephens, 13 each from forward Marcus Georges-Hunt and point guard Josh Heath and 12 points from forward Nick Jacobs.

Mitchell was 6-of-11 from the field and has shared or led the team in rebounding in each game.

Green Bay (0-3) was led by forward John Cooper with 14 points. Guard Cameron Love, who entered the game averaging 27 points, was limited to seven.

Georgia Tech made a season-high 11 3-pointers and outrebounded Green Bay 51-31.

Georgia Tech made its first seven shots from the field, four of them 3-pointers, and raced to an 18-7 lead before Green Bay called timeout with 16:36 left in the first half. The Yellow Jackets made one more 3-pointer after the break before Heath missed from beyond the arc.

The Yellow Jackets shot 72 percent from the floor (23-of-32) in the first half and led 56-30 at halftime. Heath had 11 points.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.