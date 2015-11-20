Georgia Tech 107, Wisconsin-Green Bay 77

Forward Charles Mitchell posted his third straight double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech to a 107-77 win over Wisconsin-Green Bay in the NIT Preseason Tipoff on Thursday night in Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0) also got 14 points from guard Adam Smith, 14 from forward Quinton Stephens, 13 each from forward Marcus Georges-Hunt and point guard Josh Heath and 12 points from forward Nick Jacobs.

Mitchell was 6-of-11 from the field and has shared or led the team in rebounding in each game.

Green Bay (0-3) was led by forward John Cooper with 14 points. Guard Cameron Love, who entered the game averaging 27 points, was limited to seven.

Georgia Tech made a season-high 11 3-pointers and outrebounded Green Bay 51-31.

Georgia Tech made its first seven shots from the field, four of them 3-pointers, and raced to an 18-7 lead before Green Bay called timeout with 16:36 left in the first half. The Yellow Jackets made one more 3-pointer after the break before Heath missed from beyond the arc.

The Yellow Jackets shot 72 percent from the floor (23-of-32) in the first half and led 56-30 at halftime. Heath had 11 points.