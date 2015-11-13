Preview: Green Bay at Stanford

When Stanford hosts Green Bay on Friday in the season opener for both teams, the box score won’t feature many familiar names. Stanford lost starters Anthony Brown, Stefan Nastic and Chasson Randle to graduation, while Green Bay first-year coach Linc Darner is looking to replace top scorers Keifer Sykes and Greg Mays.

Stanford, which was picked to finish ninth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, will be without starting point guard Robert Cartwright after the sophomore suffered a season-ending compound fracture in his right arm last week. “He’ll be missed,” coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. “He was the guy that was going to lead us.” Dawkins said senior Christian Sanders, who started five games last season, will take Cartwright’s place in the lineup. Stanford is also dealing with injuries to guards Marcus Allen and Malcolm Allen and center Grant Verhoeven, and all three are expected to miss the season opener.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT GREEN BAY (2014-15: 24-9): The Phoenix are coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons but need to fill the void left by Sykes, a two-time Horizon Player of the Year who averaged 18.6 points last season. Senior guard Carrington Love, who recorded 101 assists and 52 steals last season, scored 13 points in a 95-41 exhibition win over UW-Stout on Oct. 31 and figures to be a key part of Darner’s up-tempo attack. Fouse, a 6-7 senior forward, was voted to the Preseason All-Horizon League first team after averaging 7.5 points and 7.1 rebounds last year.

ABOUT STANFORD (2014-15: 24-13): The recent spell of injuries could create an extended opportunity for freshmen Josh Sharma, Cameron Walker and Marcus Sheffield, who all played well in the team’s Red and White scrimmage on Oct. 25. The offense figures to revolve around 6-8, 245-pound forward Reid Travis, who averaged 5.6 rebounds while starting 12 games last season. Dawkins also needs to see continued growth in the frontcourt from senior forward Rosco Allen, the team’s top returning scorer.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford has won 25 of its last 27 season openers.

2. Green Bay was picked to finish sixth in the 10-team Horizon League.

3. Stanford is 92-30 at Maples Pavilion under Dawkins.

PREDICTION: Stanford 76, Green Bay 64