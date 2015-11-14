Stanford 93, Green Bay 89 (OT)

Senior guard Christian Sanders scored 23 points, and sophomore forward Reid Travis added 16 points and eight rebounds as Stanford posted a 93-89 overtime victory over Green Bay in the season opener for both squads in Stanford, Calif.

Senior forward Rosco Allen contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinal, who recovered from a 14-point second-half deficit. Sophomore guard Dorian Pickens scored 14 points, sophomore forward Michael Humphrey had 13 points and 11 rebounds and junior guard Malcolm Allen scored 10 points.

Senior guard Carrington Love scored a career-best 32 points, hitting six 3-pointers for the Phoenix. Junior guard Charles Cooper scored 19 points, and sophomore forward Kerem Kanter added 12 off the bench.

Stanford moved ahead to stay on Humphrey’s dunk and free throw to make it 82-79 with 2:49 left in overtime. Humphrey and Sanders each connected on two free throws in the final 20 seconds to make it a seven-point margin - the Cardinal’s largest of the contest.

Green Bay led 68-64 after sophomore guard Khalil Small made a jumper with 3:32 remaining in regulation before the Phoenix missed their next seven field-goal attempts.

Allen hit a 3-pointer and Pickens converted a three-point play as Stanford moved ahead by two points but Green Bay tied the contest at 74 when Cooper converted a three-point play with 3.4 seconds left.

The Phoenix held a 48-34 lead after Love’s 3-pointer with 14:59 left before Stanford stormed back into the game. A jumper by Travis tied the game at 55 with 8:05 remaining, and a three-point play by Sanders nearly two minutes later again knotted the score at 64.

Junior guard Turner Botz hit a 3-pointer to snap a 17-all tie with 8:29 remaining in the first half, and Green Bay dominated the rest of the half to take a 38-28 lead at the break.