March 11, 2015 / 1:44 AM / 3 years ago

Valparaiso 54, Green Bay 44

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS to “eight-point” in graph 2 CORRECTS to “eight” in graph, sentence 1)

Valparaiso 54, Green Bay 44: David Skara scored 12 points as the host Crusaders knocked off the second-seeded Phoenix to win the Horizon League tournament title and claim’s the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid at Valparaiso, Ind.

E. Victor Nickerson added 11 points for top-seeded Valparaiso (28-5), which is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the last three seasons. Vashil Fernandez had five blocked shots and the Crusaders overcame an eight-point, second-half deficit.

Keifer Sykes, the Horizon League Player of the Year, scored 14 points but was just 5-of-15 from the field for Green Bay (24-8). The Phoenix shot 30.2 percent from the field and missed 13 of their final 14 field-goal attempts.

Valparaiso trailed by eight points with less than 12 minutes to play and rolled off 15 straight points, taking a 40-39 lead on Keith Carter’s 3-pointer with 8:39 left and finishing the spurt leading by seven after Nickerson’s basket with 4:42 remaining. The Phoenix responded with five consecutive points to get within 46-44 but Nickerson’s driving hoop made it 50-44 with one minute left and Valparaiso distanced itself with four made free throws to conclude a game-ending 8-0 run.

Green Bay led 17-8 eight minutes into the game before the Crusaders pulled with four on Skara’s floater with 7:31 to play. The Phoenix later led by 10 before settling for a 25-19 lead at the break and Valparaiso pulled within 33-31 on Skara’s basket with 13:41 remaining.

