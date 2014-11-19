Preview: Green Bay at Wisconsin

Wisconsin has rolled to a pair of victories to open the season and the fourth-ranked Badgers will get their first big test when state-rival Green Bay visits Wednesday. Wisconsin was forced to rally for a 69-66 victory at Green Bay last season and the Phoenix should present a challenge again with senior guard Keifer Sykes leading the way after scoring 32 against the Badgers last November. Green Bay faces a team ranked in the top five for the first time since taking on Kentucky in 1996.

The Phoenix, picked to win the Horizon League in a preseason poll, routed Illinois-Springfield 88-57 in their opener as Sykes scored 22. Veterans Sam Dekker and Frank Kaminsky have combined to average 32 points in wins over Northern Kentucky and Chattanooga for Wisconsin, coming off its first trip to the Final Four since 2000. The Badgers have beaten Green Bay in 19 of 20 meetings, including all 16 at home.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT GREEN BAY (1-0): Sykes made 8-of-11 shots, handed out six assists and became the 10th player in program history to reach 1,500 points (1,504) after the season opener. Forwards Jordan Fouse and Greg Mays, who combined for 24 points against Illinois-Springfield, can add support for Sykes with their experience. Freshman guard Daeshon Francis showed he can be a factor in the opener with nine points, five rebounds and four assists while 6-11 Nigerian Henry Uwadiae had five of the Phoenix’s 12 blocked shots.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (2-0): Dekker has converted 12-of-19 shots from the field in the first two games despite being hampered by a sore ankle, while Kaminsky averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. Point guard Traevon Jackson put together a pair of solid games with 25 points and zero turnovers in 51 minutes and Nigel Hayes leads the team in rebounding (11.5). Duje Dukan, a 6-10 senior forward forced to sit out the first two games by NCAA rules after regaining a year of eligibility, will make his season debut Wednesday.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin G Josh Gasser shot 44.1 percent combined from 3-point range the last two seasons and has made 3-of-4 thus far in 2014-15.

2. The Phoenix were 9-2 in true road games last season en route to a berth in the NIT.

3. The Badgers are 197-21 at home and 100-7 in non-conference games in coach Bo Ryan’s tenure.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 77, Green Bay 66