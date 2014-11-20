(Updated: CHANGES Wisconsin rebounding edge to 45-31 in Para 2 CHANGES Fouse rebounds to 10 in Para 3)

No. 4 Wisconsin 84, Green Bay 60: Nigel Hayes recorded a career-high 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds as the Badgers pulled away from the visiting Phoenix.

Hayes made 8-of-11 shots, including both attempts behind the arc, while Frank Kaminsky contributed 20 points, 15 rebounds and a career-best seven blocks for Wisconsin (3-0). Sam Dekker chipped in with 19 points for the Badgers, who shot 51.9 percent from the field and pounded Green Bay 45-31 on the boards.

Keifer Sykes led the way with 20 points for the Phoenix (1-1), who were facing a top-five team for the first time since taking on Kentucky in 1996. Greg Mays scored eight points while Jordan Fouse grabbed 10 rebounds for Green Bay, which shot 35.4 percent from the field.

Sykes registered 14 points in the first half, including a layup to knot the score at 20, but Wisconsin slowly pulled away while dominating on the boards 26-13 in the opening 20 minutes. Hayes posted 13 points and Kaminsky added 10 as the Badgers built their lead as high as 11 before settling for a 38-29 edge at intermission.

Wisconsin came out of the gate fast in the second half as Dekker scored seven and Hayes added four during an 11-3 run that pushed its lead to 17. Hayes drained back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Badgers a 56-37 advantage and the Phoenix could not muster a rally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wisconsin has beaten Green Bay in 20 of 21 meetings overall and is 17-0 at home in the series. … The Phoenix committed 15 fouls in the first half and four different players accumulated three. … Badgers F Duje Dukan made his season debut after sitting out the first two games by NCAA rules after regaining a year of eligibility and collected five points and six rebounds.