Preview: Hampton at Colorado

It was a tale of two halves for Colorado onFriday in an 85-68 victory over Nicholls. The Buffaloes are hoping it’s the after-halftime effort that carries over into Saturday’s gameagainst visiting Hampton to close out their home portion of the Las VegasClassic.

Colorado shot 38.7 percentfrom the field in the opening 20 minutes, including a 3-of-15 showing from3-point range, and trailed the 3-6 Colonels 38-33 at the break. In the secondhalf, the Buffaloes hit 62.1 percent of their shots from the floor,including 6-of-12 3-pointers, to outscore the visitors 52-30 and pull away fortheir ninth straight victory. It was just the opposite for Nicholls, which wentfrom 50 percent shooting in the first half to 33.3 percent in the second,including two treys on seven attempts after draining six of 12 in the opening20 minutes. “This team wants to score their way out of their problems,” Coloradocoach Tad Boyle said at his post-game news conference. “This program is basedon defense and rebounding, (but) I don’t think our players understand that. Ifthey did, they wouldn’t continue to let this happen.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT HAMPTON (4-4): The defending Mid-EasternAthletic Conference tournament champion had an up-and-down start, winningfour of six after a season-opening loss and suffering their most lopsideddefeat of the season 105-72 on Thursday atundefeated SMU. Quinton Chievous, Brian Darden and Reginald Johnson Jr.combined to score 52 of the Pirates’ 72 points Thursday and all three areaveraging double figures on the season, led by Johnson’s 18.4. Chievous, a 6-6guard, also is averaging a team-leading 11.8 rebounds despite finishing out ofdouble digits for the first time this season with six against SMU.

ABOUT COLORADO (9-1): Friday’s win was the startof a stretch of four games in six days for the Buffaloes, who will head to LasVegas for the semifinals and championship round Tuesday and Wednesday. ForwardJosh Scott paced Colorado with 20 points Friday but saw his run ofdouble-doubles come to an end at three games as he had six rebounds. Guard JoshFortune added 17 points, while forward WesleyGordon matched a career-best with seven blocked shots as the team totaled 10.

TIP-INS

1. This will be the first meeting between theschools, but Colorado is 11-0 against current MEAC programs.

2. Since their 68-62 season-opening loss to No. 7Iowa State, the Buffaloes have scored at least 80 points in a school-record ninestraight games.

3. Hampton ranked 321st out of 346Division I teams with a 62.1 percent accuracy rate from the free-throw line entering Friday.

PREDICTION: Colorado 84, Hampton 71