Colorado 95, Hampton 53

Forward Josh Scott scored 21 points and had eight rebounds to lead Colorado to a 95-53 thrashing of Hampton on Saturday night at Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

The Colorado offense, ranked 29th in the nation in scoring at 84.8 points per game, was hitting on all cylinders. The Buffaloes went 31 of 65 from the field (47.7 percent), including 9 of 24 from 3-point range.

Colorado also made 24 of 32 free throws and maintained its perfect record at home.

Hampton struggled with its shooting, making only 21 of 65 from the field (32.3 percent). The Pirates were only slightly better at the free-throw line, hitting 9 of 22 for 40.9 percent.

Guards George King and Dominique Collier also scored in double figures for the Buffaloes (10-1) with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Guard Brian Darden and Quinton Chievous combined for 31 points to lead Hampton (4-5).

The Pirates were able to stay close during the first 10 minutes, but the Buffaloes slowly increased their lead as the defense tightened.

Colorado had a decided 52-28 advantage on the boards, including 11 on the offensive end.

The Buffaloes took a 42-25 lead at halftime and any thought the Pirates might have about pulling off an upset quickly dissipated.

Colorado went on a 20-7 run, and when Scott made a layup was up 71-38. The Buffaloes cruised from there.