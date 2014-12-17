Preview: Hampton at Illinois

Following a 6-0 start, Illinois has hit a roughpatch, losing three of its last four games. The latest setback came Saturday whenOregon took advantage of a four-minute-plus Illini scoreless stretch late inthe second half to rally for a 77-70 win the United Center in Chicago. Illinois’other two losses of late have come against nationally ranked Villanova andMiami, but it’s a skid the Illini would like to correct with only three morenon-conference games remaining, beginning with Wednesday’s home date withHampton.

“We understand it’s a long season,” Illinois senior Nnanna Egwutold the Champaign News-Gazette after the loss to the Ducks. “We’re going tofind a way to correct ourselves and get prepared for the next game.”Hampton, of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, has experienced just theopposite this season. The Pirates lost five of their first six but will bring athree-game win streak into the State Farm Center.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HAMPTON (4-5): The Pirates are coming offwins over Tennessee State (62-54), Coppin State (71-52) and Morgan State(62-58) – the last two being MEAC foes – but haven’t played since Dec. 8. QuintonChievous, a graduate transfer from Tennessee, is pacing the Pirates in scoring(12.4) and rebounding (8.1) while Dwight Meikle is averaging 11.2 and 4.9 andDeron Powers is scoring 9.9 and dishing out 3.6 assists. Hampton is holdingopponents to 38.2 shooting from the field but is averaging 15.2 turnovers toonly 10.6 assists per outing.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (7-3): Boosted by his career-highmatching 29 points Saturday, senior Rayvonte Rice is averaging a team-leading17.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Malcolm Hill is the only other Illiniplayer scoring in double figures at 13.7, while Egwu is averaging 7.8 and 5.9rebounds. Despite failing to top 70 points in five straight games, Illinois isaveraging 80 points per outing and also is among the Big Ten leaders infree-throw shooting (77.2 percent) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.5).

TIP-INS

1. This will be the first meeting between theprograms.

2. Illinois is 5-0 in Champaign this season,including a 114-56 thrashing of the MEAC member Coppin State on Nov. 16.

3. Hampton is 0-8 all-time against Big Ten opponentsfollowing a 90-56 season-opening loss at Iowa last month.

PREDICTION: Illinois 84, Hampton 65