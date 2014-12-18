(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede CORRECTS Black’s rebounds and clarifies team-high vs. game-high, second sentence, second graph. CORRECTS Illinois turnovers, second sentence, second graph. CLARIFIES Hampton scoreless drought nearly seven minutes, first sentence, fourth graph.)

Illinois 73, Hampton 55: Kendrick Nunn scored aseason-high 16 points as the Illini beat the visiting Pirates.Rayvonte Rice added 12 points, and Nnanna Egwu had10 points and five blocks for Illinois (8-3), which posted its 35thstraight non-conference home win. The Illini, who also received a team-high eight rebounds off the bench from Leron Black, hit 9-of-21 3-pointers and had a 22-2free-throw advantage to overcome a season-high 16 turnovers.

Dwight Meikle and Deron Powers scored 12 points apiece topace Hampton (4-6), which fell to 1-5 on the road. Leading scorer QuintonChievous added 10 points but shot only 4-of-13 from the field while pullingdown a team-high eight rebounds.

The Pirates werewithin 50-40 following three straight Meikle jumpers but then bogged down witha flurry of turnovers and off-target shots during a nearly seven-minute scorelessdrought, and Illinois took advantage with a 15-0 run to take a 65-40 lead. ThePirates never got closer than 18 points during the final five minutes.

Illinois jumped out to a 7-0 advantage and led byas much as 27-11 before Hampton used a 10-0 run to cut the deficit. TheIllini closed the half with a 10-4 run, capped by Nunn’s buzzer-beating3-pointer from the corner to give the hosts a 12-point intermission cushion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Illinois’ 35-game non-conferencehome win streak trails only Duke (114 straight) and Minnesota (40) nationally.… The Illini entered the game ranked fifth nationally in free-throw percentageat 77.2 and improved on their success rate by converting 22-of-26 attempts. … Hampton,which lost to Iowa 90-56 to open the season, is now 0-10 all-time against BigTen opponents.