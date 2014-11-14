Preview: Hampton at Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes and coach Fran McCaffery will begin answering several questions Friday when they open their 2014-15 season against visiting Hampton. The Hawkeyes crept into the top 10 last midseason with aspirations of a Big Ten title and a deep postseason run before imploding with losses in seven of their final eight games, including an overtime loss against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament play-in round. McCaffery, who also had to deal with his 14-year-old son’s cancer treatment during the slide, will try to persuade Hawkeye nation that his squad is closer to the top-10 team than the one that fell apart.McCaffery has steadily built up this program over his four seasons but he may not have a player to replace Devyn Marble, the fifth all-time leading scorer in school history. Marble averaged 17 points per game last season, was a first-team All-Conference selection and is now playing in the NBA. McCaffery still has senior power forward Aaron White, who quietly has been one of the better players in the conference.

ABOUT HAMPTON (2013-14: 18-13): The Pirates have four starters returning from an 18-win team that plays up-tempo and tough defense. They ranked sixth in the nation in 2-point field goal percentage defense (41.8) last season and 14th in turnover percentage (22 percent) despite only one contributor standing 6-10. Hampton will be led by backcourt partners Deron Powell and Brian Darden, who combined for more than 22 points per game last season.

ABOUT IOWA (2013-14: 20-13): The 6-9 White was the only Big Ten player to average at least 13 points and seven rebounds in league games last season and he led the conference in field-goal percentage overall (.584). The Hawkeyes have size up front with Adam Woodbury (7-1), Gabe Olaseni (6-10) and Jarrod Uthoff (6-9), but the performance of the guards will likely define the team’s success. Junior Mike Gesell returns at the point after averaging 7.8 points and 3.9 assists, but he will need to improve upon his 37.5 percent shooting, including 31.5 from the 3-point arc.

TIP-INS

1. Hampton F Quinton Chievous, who transferred from Tennessee, is the son of former Missouri All-American and 1988 first-round NBA pick Derrick Chievous.

2. Iowa Junior G Anthony Clemmons, who started 13 games as a freshman but averaged only 2.4 points in limited time last season, is expected to replace Marble in the starting lineup.

3. White ranked 15th in the nation last season with a 66 percent true shooting percentage, a metric that measures 2-point, 3-point and free-throw effectiveness.

PREDICTION: Iowa 86, Hampton 64