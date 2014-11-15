No. 25 Iowa 90, Hampton 56: Aaron White scored 19 points and Jarrod Uthoff knocked down four 3-pointers as the No. 25 Hawkeyes rolled the visiting Pirates in a 2K Classic regional game. Uthoff finished with 13 points and Gabe Olaseni added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Iowa (1-0), which lost seven of their last eight games last season after creeping into the top 10 in midseason. White finished with seven rebounds and six assists and Anthony Clemmons scored 12 as the Hawkeyes didn’t miss the graduated Devyn Marble, the school’s fifth all-time leading scorer, in this one.

Dwight Meikle scored 14 points for Hampton (0-1), which won 18 games last season and finished second in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Quinton Chevious had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates.

White, who was the only Big Ten player to average 13 points and seven rebounds last season, had 17 points, five rebounds and six assists in the first half as Iowa built a 53-28 halftime lead. Clemmons, a junior who averaged just 2.4 points in limited time last season, connected on 4-of-7 shots, including 2-of-2 from the arc, in his first game replacing Marble in the starting lineup.

Hampton was within 19-15 midway through the first half before White and Clemmons combined for nine points during an 11-0 run, and the Hawkeyes never looked back. Iowa shot 53 percent in the first 20 minutes and held the Pirates to 29 percent while forcing 11 turnovers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa coach Fran McCaffery signed a one-year extension Friday that goes through the 2019-20 season. … Iowa shot 9-of-21 from the arc and outrebounded the much smaller Pirates 48-32 … Iowa has won 25 straight non-conference home games.