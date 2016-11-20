Preview: Hampton at Kansas State

Kansas State has held its first two opponents to an average 61.5 points and 38 percent shooting en route to two easy victories. Head coach Bruce Weber wants his team to continue to develop its defensive identity when its hosts Hampton in the first of two opening round games of the Barclays Classic on Sunday night.

The Wildcats come in off an 81-68 victory over Omaha on Tuesday night, a contest that saw Kansas State fall behind, 13-4, in the first five minutes. But the Wildcats clamped down defensively after that, holding the Mavericks without a field goal for 7 1/2 minutes and forcing seven turnovers while going on a 21-0 run en route to a 42-31 halftime lead. Kansas State, which also held Western Illinois scoreless for nearly six minutes in its season opening 82-55 win, hit three 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half to extend its lead to 20 and then cruised home for the win. "Our toughness and pride on defense is starting to evolve," Weber said. "I am not sure what the start was all about. We came out very flat. At that timeout, I just got after them. I told them I did not care about the offense but our defense was letting them do whatever they wanted. We stepped it up, got after them and got stops."

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Kansas City/ESPN3

ABOUT HAMPTON (1-1): The Pirates, who have won three MEAC tournament championships (2011, 2015, 2016) in the past six seasons, come in off a 70-69 overtime win over Division II Chowan on Thursday after losing their opener at Rider, 67-56. Three players are averaging in double figures led by freshman guard Jermaine Marrow (12.0). A.J. Astroth, a graduate transfer forward from Towson who began his career at Vanderbilt, and sophomore guard Kalin Fisher are both averaging 11.5 points per game while junior forward Charles Wilson-Fisher leads the team in rebounding (12.0).

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (2-0): Sophomore guard Barry Brown leads the team in scoring (16.5) and assists (4.0) to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Senior forward Wesley Iwundu, a second team preseason all-Big 12 pick, is also off to a good start averaging 15.5 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor. Sophomore guard Kamau Stokes also is averaging in double figures (12.5) while 6-foot-9 senior forward D.J. Johnson is nearly averaging a double-double (9.0 points, 9.5 rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State is 29-0 all-time against teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with all of those contests played on its home floor.

2. Brown is the only Wildcat to score in double figures in the first two games as well as the team's two exhibition wins, averaging 16.3 points and connecting on 7-of-14 3-pointers during that span.

3. Kansas State has won 70 of its last 73 non-conference home games.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 88, Hampton 54