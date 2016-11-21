Kansas State races past Hampton

Wesley Iwundu poured in 23 points to lead Kansas State to a 89-67 victory over Hampton on Sunday evening at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

The Wildcats had double-figure runs in each half.

Related Coverage Preview: Hampton at Kansas State

Besides Iwundu, Kansas State (3-0) was led by Barry Brown with 16 points, Xavier Sneed with 15 and Kamau Stokes with 13.

Jermaine Marrow topped Hampton (1-2) with 15 points, 14 of them in the first half. Lawrence Cooks added 10 points for the Pirates.

Kansas State owned a 10-point halftime lead, and the Wildcats made sure the Pirates would harbor no thoughts of a comeback. Two quick buckets off Hampton turnovers helped the Wildcats open a 14-point lead less than a minute out of intermission. The lead never dipped to single-digits the rest of the game.

A 9-0 run by Iwundu helped the Wildcats extend to a 73-49 advantage.

Foul trouble hindered the Pirates. The Wildcats were in the bonus at the 9:24 mark of the second half. Trevond Barnes fouled out with 9:45 left in the second half, while teammate Charles Wilson-Fisher rode the pine with four fouls.

A 13-0 spurt by the Wildcats early in the first half turned a tie game into a 23-10 lead. Three different Wildcats hit a 3-pointer in the run. Five Kansas State players connected from long range in the first half, including three by Sneed and two each by Stokes and Iwundu. The Wildcats hit nine three-pointers in the half.

Hampton did not go away, cutting the lead to 28-24, but the Pirates could get no closer, and they went to the half down 46-36.

The Pirates were not bashful from outside either. After making just 7 of 38 3-point tries in their first two games, they hit five in the first half against Kansas State. They were 10 of 18 from three-point range for the game, while the Wildcats were 12 of 23.