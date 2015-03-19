Preview: Hampton vs. Kentucky

Top-seed Kentucky begins the final phase of its quest for a perfect season when it takes on Hampton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Louisville, Ky. “I think I have the best team and the best players,” Wildcats coach John Calipari told reporters. “Doesn’t mean we’re going to win. It means we have the best chance to win.” The 16th-seeded Pirates defeated Manhattan 74-64 in Tuesday’s first round for their fifth straight victory.

Kentucky won its three SEC tournament games by an average of 18 points and is primed for the sudden-death NCAA journey. “That’s just a little bit of pressure, which is good, though,” Wildcats center Willie Cauley-Stein told reporters. “It’s a good pressure to have because it keeps you motivated, and it’s going to keep you hungry.” Hampton’s near-impossible task could be even more difficult with leading scorer Dwight Meikle (13.0) and Quinton Chievous (10.3) questionable because of ankle injuries.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT HAMPTON (17-17): Chievous recorded 15 points to go along with 13 rebounds against Manhattan before suffering a sprained ankle with 2:59 left and told reporters the key to challenging Kentucky was, “Not to be intimidated.” The Pirates are shooting only 41 percent from the field on the season, but made 49.1 percent of their attempts Tuesday. Reggie Johnson has averaged 16.2 points over the last five games to raise his mark to 12 for the season and Deron Powers (10.4 points, 3.8 assists) runs the show.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (34-0): While the Wildcats have a deep lineup of players who can produce on the offensive end, it all starts with a defense that stands third in the nation in points against (54) and second in blocks (6.9) per game. Guards Aaron Harrison (11.3) and Devin Booker (10.5) are the only players averaging in double figures scoring, but six post at least 8.4. Karl-Anthony Towns (9.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks) may be the best pro prospect at 6-11 and the 7-0 Cauley-Stein (9.3, 6.4, 1.6) shoots 58.8 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Aaron Harrison leads Kentucky at 25.8 minutes per game and the top seven active players, including his brother Andrew, average at least 20.7.

2. Hampton G Brian Darden scores 9.8 per game and leads the team in made 3-pointers (67) and free-throw shooting percentage (84.8).

3. The Wildcats have won eight NCAA Tournament titles, second only to UCLA (11).

PREDICTION: Kentucky 82, Hampton 56