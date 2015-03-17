Preview: Hampton vs. Manhattan

Manhattan is playing its best basketball at the right time as it prepares to face Hampton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. The Jaspers have won four in a row and seven of eight, including a run to their second straight Metro Atlantic Athletic tournament title, and a victory over fellow 16th seed Hampton sets up a Midwest region second-round game against top-seeded Kentucky. The Pirates makes their fourth NCAA appearance after winning the MEAC tournament as the sixth seed.

Hampton has five players averaging at least 9.7 points, but leading scorer Dwight Meikle (13.0) and rebounder (7.5) missed the last three games with an ankle injury and his status is uncertain. Manhattan boasts an experienced group that has held its last eight opponents to 39.5 percent from the field combined and gave Louisville a battle before losing in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Senior Emmy Andujar leads the Jaspers in scoring (16.5), rebounding (7.6), assists (3.5) and steals (2.1).

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET, TruTV

ABOUT HAMPTON (16-17): The Pirates, who upset Iowa State in the 2001 NCAA Tournament, pulled away from Delaware State for an 82-61 victory after being tied at halftime in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference final. “I feel like it was just poise,” Hampton guard Deron Powers told reporters after being named tournament Most Outstanding Player. “I felt like in crunch time, we didn’t make as many mistakes.” Reginald Johnson recorded 16.5 points per game over the last four and is second on the team overall (11.9), just ahead of Powers (10.5).

ABOUT MANHATTAN (19-13): The Jaspers will play in their eighth NCAA Tournament and has been a tough team to beat in February and March the last two years at 20-5. Andujar shoots 51.5 percent from the field and the 6-10 Ashton Pankey is second on the team in scoring (13.5) while making 54 percent of his shots and was the MAAC tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Shane Richards is Manhattan’s third major scoring option at 13.1 points per game and has drained a team-high 88 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Manhattan’s 5-11 G RaShawn Stores recorded 13 assists and one turnover in his last four games.

2. Hampton G Quinton Chievous is averaging 10.1 points overall and scored a season-high 23 in the MEAC semifinals.

3. The Jaspers are 3-8 all time in the NCAA Tournament with their last victory coming against Florida in 2004.

PREDICTION: Manhattan 74, Hampton 60