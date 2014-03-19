Preview: Hampton at Penn State

After bowing out of the Big Ten tournament in the first round, Penn State looks to end its season on a high note in the College Basketball Invitational, hosting Hampton in the first round Wednesday. The Nittany Lions lost four of their last six games to finish the regular season and are looking at the CBI as a chance to grow. “The team is grateful for a chance to continue practicing together,” coach Patrick Chambers told reporters, “and ultimately having a chance to compete for a championship.”

Hampton finished second in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in the regular season but saw a seven-game winning streak snapped last time out, falling to Coppin State in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. The Pirates have won 10 of their last 12 games overall, recording their second winning season in five years with coach Edward Joyner, Jr. at the helm. Du‘Vaughn Maxwell, the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, led Hampton with 23 points and eight rebounds against Coppin State.

TV: 7 p.m., No TV

ABOUT HAMPTON (18-12): Maxwell finished second in the conference in blocked shots (three per game) and third in (7.5) while pacing the Pirates’ offense, recording an average of 15.2 points. Hampton’s scoring offense finished second in the MEAC, averaging 73.2 points, behind conference-leading North Carolina Central (73.9). Point guard Deron Powers led the team and finished fourth in the conference with 4.1 assists per game while adding 11.6 points to join Maxwell and Brian Darden (10) among Hampton’s scoring leaders.

ABOUT PENN STATE (15-17): The Nittany Lions experienced more than their fair share of close losses this season and after a similar fate against Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament, Chambers knows this is something Penn State needs to change moving forward. “We have to start getting over the hump and winning these games,” Chambers told the Centre Daily Times. “I don’t know if it’s a mindset - I‘m not sure what it is - but I’ve got to figure it out where we can come out and compete and know that we can win games.” Scoring leader D.J. Newbill (17.8 points per game) finished second in the conference behind Nebraska’s Terran Petteway (18.1).

TIP-INS

1. Penn State is the second Big Ten team to participate in the CBI after Purdue took part last season, to eventual champion Santa Clara in the quarterfinals.

2. Hampton is 0-2 all-time against Big Ten teams, falling to Michigan in 1998 and Ohio State in 2002.

3. The Nittany Lions have had troubled defending the 3-pointer all season, allowing opponents to shoot a Big Ten-high 35 percent from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Penn State 65, Hampton 60