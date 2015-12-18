EditorsNote: adds ranking to score line

No. 18 SMU 105, Hampton 72

After a slow start, No. 18 SMU roared back for a 105-72 win over Hampton on Thursday night at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.

Forward Jordan Tolbert was a force in the middle for the Mustangs with 20 points and 19 rebounds, including a 10-for-10 performance at the free-throw line. Guard Sterling Brown scored 23 to lead six SMU scorers in double figures.

SMU improved to 9-0 despite playing its past two games with six scholarship players and one walk-on because of injuries and illness.

The Mustangs, having played less than 24 hours before, trailed most of the first half. Hampton led by nine before SMU went on a 10-0 run to claim its first lead, 25-24, with eight minutes left in the first half.

Guard Quinton Chievous and guard Brian Darden both scored 18 to lead the Pirates (4-4).

It was SMU’s final game with associate head coach Tim Jankovich in charge. Head coach Larry Brown will return from a nine-game NCAA suspension when SMU plays Kent State on Tuesday in the third round of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.

Leading 43-41 at halftime, SMU surged to an eight-point lead two minutes into the second half thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by guard Nic Moore. A driving layup by guard Jarrey Foster gave SMU its first double-digit lead, 63-53, with 14:34 to play.