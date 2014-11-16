Preview: Hampton at Syracuse

No. 24 Syracuse is replacing three starters this year, but the Orange’s season opener provided reasons to believe that things are going to be alright. After senior Rakeem Christmas and freshman Chris McCullough stepped up in the opener, the Orange will look to author an encore performance against visiting Hampton on Sunday. Christmas scored a career-high 21 points in Friday’s romp over Kennesaw State while McCullough began his Syracuse career with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Orange coach Jim Boeheim predictably downplayed all of the good work his team did, including a whopping 56 rebounds - more than any team in the nation on Friday. “First game, you’re going to make some mistakes,” said Boeheim, who is starting his 39th year at Syracuse. “Hopefully, we’ll learn from them.” The Pirates were throttled by Iowa in their season opener despite returning four starters from an 18-win team.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HAMPTON (0-1): The Pirates did not shoot particularly well from the floor (33.9 percent) or the 3-point line (22.2 percent) in their 90-56 loss to Iowa. Dwight Meikle led the way with 14 points, while Quinton Chievous contributed 12 points and nine rebounds. The fact that only one player in Hampton’s rotation stands at least 6-10 could spell bad news against the Syracuse front line.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (1-0): In addition to the large contributions from Christmas and McCullough, several other Orange players stepped up in the season opener. Forward B.J. Johnson, who played sparingly as a freshman last season, recorded career highs of 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists off the bench while fellow sophomore Tyler Roberson notched 10 points and 10 boards for his first career double-double. Highly regarded point guard Kaleb Joseph committed four turnovers in his collegiate debut but also contributed four points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

TIP-INS

1. This game, which is part of the 2K Classic, is the first ever meeting between the teams.

2. The Pirates were picked to finish second in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference by the league coaches.

3. The Orange have won 52 consecutive non-conference home games.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 77, Hampton 59