(Updated: CORRECTS Hampton FT attempts in notes)

No. 24 Syracuse 65, Hampton 47: Rakeem Christmas recorded 15 points and 16 rebounds as the Orange topped the visiting Pirates in the first meeting between the schools.

Christmas, who scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Syracuse’s season-opening victory over Kennesaw State, followed up that strong effort with his second career double-double. Freshman Chris McCullough chipped in 13 points and three blocks for the Orange (2-0).

Quinton Chievous led Hampton (0-2) with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Deron Powers added nine points but missed all five of his 3-pointers as part of the Pirates’ 4-of-19 showing from behind the arc.

Christmas had 10 points and nine rebounds in the first half as Syracuse led 35-27 at intermission. The Orange forced 10 first-half turnovers, but Chievous’ nine points kept the Pirates close throughout the opening 20 minutes.

Hampton continued to hang around in the second half with Dwight Meikle’s jumper making it 48-42 with just under 8 1/2 minutes left. Syracuse answered with 10 straight points, including three-point plays by Tyler Roberson and Michael Gbinije, and cruised to the finish line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gbinije, who missed the Orange’s season opener due to an unspecified violation of team rules, had nine points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals off the bench. ... G Trevor Cooney contributed eight points, five rebounds and three assists for Syracuse, which has won 53 consecutive non-conference home games. ... Hampton only got to the foul line eight times, making three.