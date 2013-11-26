Preview: Hampton at Virginia

Virginia looks to extend itswinning streak to four games when it hosts Hampton in a CorpusChristi Challenge contest Tuesday. The Cavaliers have won their lasttwo games by more than 20 points. The Pirates have lost three straight,including a 14-point setback to Missouri State on Sunday.

Virginia has played great defensethis season, ranking second in the country in scoring defense at 50.4points a game. Offensively, the Cavaliers have featured a balanced scoring attack, led by Malcolm Brogdon’s 12.2points a contest. Hampton, meanwhile, is averaging 71 points but allowing 74 per contest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT HAMPTON (2-3): Coming intothe season, there were a lot of expectations for sophomore guardDeron Powers coming off his MEAC Rookie of the Year season as afreshman. But thus far, Powers has shown that he can handle the addedattention, averaging 14.6 points, good for second on the team. Powersis also playing well as a playmaker, leading the team with 5.0assists per game and not forcing his shot more to live up to hisadvance billing.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (4-1): Whileplaying Hampton, Navy and Liberty might not be as excitingas taking on a ranked Virginia Commonwealth team, the Cavaliers seeevery game as a way for the team to improve. They also try to takeevery opponent as serious as the next, knowing that any given nightcan bring a loss. “If it’s a big game or a not-so-big game, you‘resupposed to come out and destroy anyone, doesn’t matter who it is,”forward Darion Atkins told The Daily Progress. “On any given night,anyone can win or lose. Coach (Tony) Bennett tells us to never take a teamlightly and for us to be a blue-collar team, to put our hard hatson.”

TIP-INS

1. The Cavaliers’ bench isaveraging 26 points and outscoring opponents 130-50 through five games.

2. Virginia has outrebounded eachof its first five opponents, averaging a rebound margin of plus-14.2.

3. Virginia is 6-0 all-timeagainst Hampton and 20-0 all-time against MEAC opponents.

PREDICTION: Virginia 76, Hampton55