Preview: Hartford at Boston College

With the schedule about to intensify, Boston College tries to avoid another letdown at home when it hosts Hartford on Friday. The Eagles, who next play Auburn at Madison Square Garden and also host Providence before ACC play begins in January, already dropped two home games to non-power conference opponents, the latest a 74-66 setback against Harvard on Wednesday.

Jerome Robinson led the way with 25 points versus Harvard but once again received little support in a sloppy team effort. "It's very alarming," Boston College coach Jim Christian told the media after his team turned it over 16 times and went 3-of-6 from the foul line. "We're averaging 15-plus turnovers a game and they're all silly turnovers. They're not forced turnovers or a great defensive play. We're just throwing the ball, one-handed lazy passes, not going to get the ball in traffic and we did it tonight at key times." The Eagles take aim at a Hawks squad that lost 99-79 at Quinnipiac on Wednesday, allows more than 80 points per game and was forced to go overtime for its only two wins.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT HARTFORD (2-8): Senior Jalen Ross entered Thursday tied for first among America East scorers with 21.3 points per game, and is shooting better from 3-point range (40.6 percent) than overall (39.7). Jason Dunne, a sophomore guard, is the only other double-digit scorer (14.0) and tops the Hawks in rebounding with five per game. Those two have combined to make 48 of their 120 3-point attempts and sophomore J.R. Lynch is 14-of-24 from long distance after making his only two tries Wednesday.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (4-4): Sophomore A.J. Turner emerged from a slump to produce 13 points against Harvard and also grabbed a career-high eight rebounds. Robinson tied his personal best with six assists while scoring at least 22 points for the fifth time in his last six games. The Eagles made only 19 free throws over the last three contests and hit 101 on the season, 59 fewer than the Hawks.

TIP-INS

1. Boston College hit 11-of-26 3-pointers versus Harvard and was 29th nationally at 40.4 percent through Wednesday's games.

2. Ross scored 10 or more points in 24 straight games.

3. The Eagles have won all five meetings.

PREDICTION: Boston College 82, Hartford 65